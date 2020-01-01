Tsedenia GebremarkosBorn 1972
Tsedenia Gebremarkos
1972
Tsedenia Gebremarkos Biography (Wikipedia)
Tsedenia Gebremarkos (born 1972) is an Ethiopian singer and songwriter. Referenced in popular culture, Tsedenia received Kora Award for the 2004 single "Ewedhalehu" and led her to global interconnection with prominent singers. She is known for pop genre while also performing Ethiopian music and predominantly sings in English and Amharic languages.
She also sang two songs on the album Punt (Made in Ethiopia) by Invisible System released on Harper Diabate Records and produced by Dub Colossus cousin Dan Harper [1]
Tsedenia also released "Yefikir Girma" in 2015, becoming the most successful hit.
