Frederic Archer (16 June 1838 – 22 October 1901) was a British composer, conductor and organist, born at Oxford, England. He studied music in London and Leipzig, and held musical positions in England and Scotland until 1880, when he became organist of Plymouth Church in Brooklyn, New York. Archer was later appointed conductor of the Boston, Massachusetts Oratorio Society, director of Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and in 1899 organist of the Church of the Ascension in Pittsburgh. In 1896 he established the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. He founded, in 1885, The Keynote, which for a time he edited, and also published several books and numerous organ compositions.

Archer died of cancer at his home in the East End of Pittsburgh on 22 October 1901. He, his wife, and daughter rest in apparently unmarked graves at Pittsburgh's Homewood Cemetery.