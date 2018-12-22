Erlend ØyeBorn 21 November 1975
Erlend Øye
1975-11-21
Erlend Øye (born 21 November 1975) is a Norwegian composer, musician, producer, singer and songwriter from Bergen, best known for being part, together with Eirik Glambek Bøe, of the indie folk duo Kings of Convenience. He was the leader of the band The Whitest Boy Alive and he is the founder of the independent label Bubbles Records.
Last Christmas
Winning a Battle, Losing the War
Who do you report to?
Fence Me In
Symptom of Disease
Prego Amore
No Train to Stockholm
