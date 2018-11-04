Μελίνα ΜερκούρηBorn 18 October 1920. Died 6 March 1994
Μελίνα Μερκούρη
1920-10-18
Maria Amalia "Melina" Mercouri (Greek: Μαρία Αμαλία "Μελίνα" Μερκούρη; 18 October 1920 – 6 March 1994) was a Greek actress, singer, and politician. She received an Oscar nomination and won a Cannes Film Festival Award for her performance in the 1960 film Never on Sunday. Mercouri was also nominated for three Golden Globes and two BAFTA Awards in her acting career.
As a politician, she was a member of the PASOK and the Hellenic Parliament. In October 1981, Mercouri became the first female Minister of Culture and Sports.
Tracks
Never On A Sunday
Μελίνα Μερκούρη
Never On A Sunday
Never On A Sunday
Ta Pedia Tou Pirea
Μελίνα Μερκούρη
Ta Pedia Tou Pirea
Ta Pedia Tou Pirea
The Boys of Piraeus from Never on Sunday
Μελίνα Μερκούρη
The Boys of Piraeus from Never on Sunday
