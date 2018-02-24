GeraldoBandleader. Born 10 August 1904. Died 4 May 1974
Geraldo
1904-08-10
Geraldo Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Walcan Bright (10 August 1904 – 4 May 1974), better known as Geraldo, was an English bandleader. He adopted the name "Geraldo" in 1930, and became one of the most popular British dance band leaders of the 1930s with his "sweet music" and his "Gaucho Tango Orchestra". During the 1940s, he modernized his style and continued to enjoy great success.
Geraldo Tracks
Begin the Beguine
Geraldo
Begin the Beguine
Begin the Beguine
That Lovely Weekend
Geraldo
That Lovely Weekend
That Lovely Weekend
Two Sleepy People
Geraldo
Two Sleepy People
Two Sleepy People
Gotta Be This Or That
Geraldo
Gotta Be This Or That
Blues In The Night
Geraldo
Blues In The Night
Taps Miller
Geraldo
Taps Miller
Taps Miller
Eager Beaver
Geraldo
Eager Beaver
Eager Beaver
Who's Sorry Now/Whispering/Three Little Words
Geraldo
Who's Sorry Now/Whispering/Three Little Words
Jeepers Creepers
Geraldo
Jeepers Creepers
Starlight Souvenirs
Geraldo
Starlight Souvenirs
Tennessee Waltz
Geraldo
Tennessee Waltz
Rhapsody for Reeds
Geraldo
Rhapsody for Reeds
You'll never know
Geraldo
You'll never know
You'll never know
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Geraldo
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Maria My Own
Geraldo
Maria My Own
Maria My Own
Skyliner
Geraldo
Skyliner
Skyliner
Ferry Boat Inn
Geraldo
Ferry Boat Inn
Ferry Boat Inn
Geraldo Links
