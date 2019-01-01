AnajoFormed 1999. Disbanded 2014
Anajo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdaee528-cae4-404b-990c-a0717c4997de
Anajo Biography (Wikipedia)
Anajo was an indie pop band from Augsburg, Germany that was active between 1999 and 2014. Consisting of Oliver Gottwald (vocals, guitar), Michael Schmidt (bass, keyboards) and Ingolf Nössner (drums), the band produced guitar pop with electronic sounds, these being more prominent in earlier recordings. Anajo's debut album was released in 2004 and the band went on to record three further albums, the most commercially successful reaching No. 51 in the German charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anajo Tracks
Sort by
Anajo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist