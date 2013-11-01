Anoop DesaiBorn 20 December 1986
Anoop Desai
1986-12-20
Anoop Desai Biography (Wikipedia)
Anoop Manoj Desai (born December 20, 1986) is an American singer-songwriter best known for his time as a contestant on the eighth season of American Idol. Motivated by the death of his friend Eve Carson, Desai auditioned for American Idol. Desai made American Idol history by being the first ever 13th finalist on American Idol. Favored to win by celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres and Keith Urban, Desai achieved a sixth-place finish, becoming the second Indian American to advance to the final stages of American Idol.
Anoop Desai Tracks
Pompeii (Bastille Cover)
Anoop Desai
Pompeii (Bastille Cover)
Pompeii (Bastille Cover)
I Need Your Love
Anoop Desai
I Need Your Love
I Need Your Love
Tonight Im Getting Over You
Anoop Desai
Tonight Im Getting Over You
Tonight Im Getting Over You
My Name
Anoop Desai
My Name
My Name
