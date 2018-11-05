Aaron Shanley (born 9 February 1990) is a singer-songwriter from Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He has received notable ongoing support from the BBC, including BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio Ulster.

Shanley won the Katherine Brick Young Songwriter of the Year Award in 2010 at the age of 20 and won the 'Best Male Award' at the Access To Music Awards at Birmingham O2 Academy on December 1, 2010 hosted by Edith Bowman.

He released his debut mini-album Let The Sun In through his own label Love Gum Records alongside a bonus five-track EP The Nashville Sessions and toured in the US, UK and Ireland with Kiernan McMullan.

In 2012 while staying in Nashville to write for other artists Shanley recorded 9 new songs in a row live with friends Logan Beurlein and Cameron Henry. The session became Please Tell Me The Clocks Are Lying and was released on Kiernan McMullan’s label American Cadence Records.

Shanley also spent 2012 touring with Ciaran Lavery in the UK and Ireland.

In 2013, Shanley found himself in America again and recorded hundreds of songs in a cabin in rural Wyoming that became the critically acclaimed lo-fi record Bedroom Tapes: Swiss Cottage Teal Roses.