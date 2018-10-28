Cuba GoodingBorn 27 April 1944. Died 20 April 2017
Cuba Gooding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdabc889-e708-4d46-9012-186c0063ae06
Cuba Gooding Biography (Wikipedia)
Cuba Gooding Sr. (April 27, 1944 – April 20, 2017) was an American singer and actor. He was the most successful lead singer of the soul group The Main Ingredient, replacing former lead singer Donald McPherson who was unexpectedly diagnosed with leukemia in 1971. According to Billboard, as the lead vocalist he scored five top 10 hits most notably, "Everybody Plays the Fool" (1972), peaking at No. 2 for three weeks, and peaking at No. 3 on Billboard′s all-genre Hot-100 list. "Just Don't Want to Be Lonely" (1974), "Happiness Is Just Around the Bend" and "Rolling Down a Mountainside" were also top 10 hits on Billboard charts. He also recorded as a solo artist with hits of his own.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cuba Gooding Tracks
Sort by
Fool Of The Year
Cuba Gooding
Fool Of The Year
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fool Of The Year
Last played on
Evening Of Love
The Main Ingredient
Evening Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evening Of Love
Last played on
Happiness
Cuba Gooding
Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happiness
Last played on
Happiness Is Just Around The Bend
Cuba Gooding
Happiness Is Just Around The Bend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Yours Now
Cuba Gooding
I'm Yours Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Yours Now
Last played on
Happiness Is Just Around The Bend (Arthur Baker Mix)
Cuba Gooding
Happiness Is Just Around The Bend (Arthur Baker Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happiness (Acappella)
Cuba Gooding
Happiness (Acappella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happiness (Acappella)
Last played on
Cuba Gooding Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist