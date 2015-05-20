Joe HaiderBorn 3 January 1936
Joe Haider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdaac3b4-e1e0-4ea2-b58a-124ba3ce4b62
Joe Haider Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Haider (January 3, 1936 in Darmstadt) is a German pianist and jazz educator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Haider Tracks
Sort by
Blow In
Joe Haider
Blow In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow In
Last played on
After Midnight
Joe Haider
After Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Midnight
Last played on
Joe Haider Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist