Jackie ThomasBorn 6 November 1990
Jackie Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990-11-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bda790f4-29a8-45d6-a060-5ce709832384
Jackie Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackie Thomas (born 18 November 1990) is a New Zealand singer who won the first New Zealand season of The X Factor in 2013. Competing in the Girls category, she was mentored in the series by Daniel Bedingfield. Her winner's single "It's Worth It" was released on 22 July 2013 and debuted at #1 on the Official New Zealand Music Chart and was certified Gold in its first week, reaching Platinum by its third week.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie Thomas Tracks
Sort by
Video Games
Jackie Thomas
Video Games
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pbjwg.jpglink
Video Games
Last played on
Jackie Thomas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist