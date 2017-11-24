Jackie Thomas (born 18 November 1990) is a New Zealand singer who won the first New Zealand season of The X Factor in 2013. Competing in the Girls category, she was mentored in the series by Daniel Bedingfield. Her winner's single "It's Worth It" was released on 22 July 2013 and debuted at #1 on the Official New Zealand Music Chart and was certified Gold in its first week, reaching Platinum by its third week.