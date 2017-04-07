FishUK Bass Producer. Born 20 March 1987
Fish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0559j2l.jpg
1987-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bda6dafa-c880-4fef-b7de-ca2a8cbb5399
Fish Biography (BBC)
Fish is part of a new breed of underground producers. With roots in his productions from the darkest sounds of the UK, he draws inspiration from many different genres and creates his own unique take on high-energy Bass Music. A style of production that pays homage to UK bass culture’s foundations, whilst delivering something all-together fresh.
Fish Tracks
Sort by
Just Around
Fish
Just Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0559j2l.jpglink
Just Around
Last played on
Sound Of Our Soul (Fish Remix)
Skapes
Sound Of Our Soul (Fish Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3vzp.jpglink
Sound Of Our Soul (Fish Remix)
Last played on
Battle Dub
Fish
Battle Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmx5.jpglink
Battle Dub
Last played on
No Billy
Fish
No Billy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Billy
Performer
Last played on
Wind Up (Toddla T Special)
Mr. Fish
Wind Up (Toddla T Special)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wind Up (Toddla T Special)
Last played on
Back to artist