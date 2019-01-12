John Tejada is a Vienna born, Los Angeles raised electronic composer. Tejada’s output of music began in 1994, including four albums for Kompakt, plus releases on Pokerflat, Cocoon, Plug Research, Seventh City, Playhouse, Defected, and his own label of 22 years, Palette Recordings.

Tejada began traveling internationally in 1997 to showcase his DJ skills around the globe. He has traveled to more than 25 countries and DJed or performed live at clubs and festivals around the world, including the Detroit Electronic Music Festival (aka Movement), Sonar Festival (in Spain and Tokyo), Decibel Festival (Seattle), Dance Valley (Netherlands), Sync Festival (Greece), Mutek (Montreal and Mexico), as well as internationally known spaces such as Berghain (Berlin), Fabric (London), Yellow (Tokyo), Rex Club (Paris), Output (NYC), Dekmantel (Amsterdam), Guggenheim (Bilbao), The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles) and twice at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.