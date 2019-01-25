Born in Liverpool in 1986, Kathryn completed her studies at the Royal Northern College of Music with Susan Roper on the International Artist Diploma scheme in 2011. Upon graduating she joined the ENO Young Artist programme and between 2010 and 2013 was a YCAT artist (Young Classical Artists Trust).

Since being featured as The Times Rising Star of Classical Music 2012, Kathryn made her debut to critical acclaim with English National Opera as Cherubino (The Marriage of Figaro) in a production directed by Fiona Shaw, and at Opera North as Sesto (Giulio Cesare). Her concert work has included recitals at Wigmore Hall, Bridgewater Hall, the Brighton, City of London Festivals, and Cheltenham Festival (Broadcast by BBC Radio 3), and a performance of Carmen as part of Charles Hazlewood’s 2012 Orchestra In a Field music festival at Glastonbury Abbey.

On the concert platform Kathryn has appeared as soloist with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra working with conductors Vasily Petrenko, Carl Davis and John Wilson. She has sung Beethoven’s Symphony No.9 with the Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Paul Daniel at the Royal Festival Hall, Mahler’s Das Knaben Wunderhorn at Bridgewater Hall, Karl Jenkins The Armed Man with Manchester Camerata and Berio and Hesketh Songs with the RLPO Ensemble 10/10.

During her studies Kathryn’s operatic roles included a critically acclaimed Carmen, Erika in Barber’s Vanessa, Annio (La Clemenza di Tito), Cherubino (Le Nozze di Figaro), Sorceress (Dido & Aeneas) and Olga (Eugene Onegin), the latter for Haddo House and the RNCM. She also covered the role of Helénè (La Belle Helénè) and sang excerpts from Handel’s Ariodante.

While at the RNCM Kathryn won numerous prizes and awards including a Silver Medal, the Allcard Award and the audience prize for The Prince’s Prize from the Worshipful Company of Musicians, an MBF Sybil Tutton Award, the Annie Ridyard, Amanda Roocroft and Bridgitte Fassbaender awards; and the Alexander Young, Frederic Cox and Joyce and Michael Kennedy Strauss prizes. Nationally she has won a Susan Chilcott Scholarship, a BBC Fame Academy Bursary, Yamaha MFE Scholarship, Kathleen Ferrier Bursary, Clonter Opera Prize and the Bruce Millar/Gullivar Prize. Kathryn is a Samling Scholar.

Recent and future operatic engagements include Dorabella/Cosi fan tutte for Garsington Opera, Rosina/Barber of Seville for ENO, Cherubino/(Le Nozze di Figaro for Glyndebourne Touring Opera and ENO, Annio /La Clemenza di Tito and Hermia /A Midsummer Night’s Dream for Opera North. Concert engagements include the world premiere of Michael Nyman’s Hillsborough Symphony in Liverpool Cathedral in July 2014, concerts with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic to celebrate the orchestra’s 175th anniversary in March 2015, Mendelssohn’s St Paul for the Huddersfield Choral Society and recitals for Lake District Summer Music Festival, the Royal Northern College of Music, the Chester Festival and Champs Hill.

Her first solo recital CD, with pianist James Baillieu, was released in 2014 by Champs Hill records under the title ‘Love’s Old Sweet Song’. Future recording plans include Leonvavallo’s Zaza and Bellini’s Adelson e Salvini for Opera Rara.