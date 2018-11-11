Kevin GodleyBorn 7 October 1945
Kevin Godley
1945-10-07
Kevin Godley Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Michael Godley (born 7 October 1945, Prestwich, Lancashire, England) is an English musician and music video director. He is known as the drummer of the art rock band 10cc and for his collaboration outside the band with Lol Creme.
Kevin Godley Tracks
Don't Hang Up
Lol Creme
Don't Hang Up
Don't Hang Up
Confessions
Kevin Godley
Confessions
Confessions
The Bad & the Beautiful
Kevin Godley
The Bad & the Beautiful
The Bad & the Beautiful
