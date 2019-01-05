Tony RebelBorn 15 January 1962
Tony Rebel
1962-01-15
Tony Rebel Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick George Anthony Barrett (born 15 January 1962), better known by his stage name Tony Rebel, is a Jamaican reggae deejay.
Tony Rebel Tracks
Jah By My Side
Tony Rebel
Jah By My Side
Hush
Tony Rebel
Hush
Sweet Jamaica
Tony Rebel
Sweet Jamaica
What You Don't Know
Tony Rebel
What You Don't Know
Show Dem
Wickerman
Show Dem
Fresh Vegetable
Tony Rebel
Fresh Vegetable
International Herb
Tony Rebel
International Herb
Dubplate Combo
Tony Rebel
Dubplate Combo
Black Man Redemption (feat. Nikki Burt & Queen Ifrica)
Tony Rebel
Black Man Redemption (feat. Nikki Burt & Queen Ifrica)
Black Man Redemption
Tony Rebel
Black Man Redemption
Rebel Speaks Again
Tony Rebel
Rebel Speaks Again
Speedy Gunzallis
Tony Rebel
Speedy Gunzallis
Why Be Afraid
Tony Rebel
Why Be Afraid
Come In Money
Tony Rebel
Come In Money
Jah Know
Tony Rebel
Jah Know
Ah So (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Tony Rebel
Ah So (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Christian Soldiers
Tony Rebel
Christian Soldiers
Chatty Chatty
Tony Rebel
Chatty Chatty
If Jah
Tony Rebel
If Jah
Know Jah
Tony Rebel
Know Jah
Fresh
Tony Rebel
Fresh
Swing Easy Riddim
Tony Rebel
Swing Easy Riddim
