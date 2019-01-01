Bathtub S***terJapanese grindcore. Formed 1996
Bathtub S***ter
1996
Bathtub S***ter Biography (Wikipedia)
Bathtub Shitter is a Japanese extreme metal and grindcore band with elements of punk rock, formed in 1996. The lyrical content includes many references to nature conservation, politics and shit. Bathtub Shitter have released three full-length albums, two compilation albums, one live album, eight singles, three split singles and two demos.
