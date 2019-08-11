Squeeze Tarela
Squeeze Tarela Biography (Wikipedia)
Tarela Henry Ekayeis a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is nicknamed Record Killa and Don Uber Fresh.Signed to independent U.K label JustJoJo Entertainment.
Hottest Thing vs. When The Money Talks
