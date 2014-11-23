Sir Sly is an American indie rock band formed and based in Los Angeles, California, United States. The band is fronted by vocalist Landon Jacobs with instrumentalists Jason Suwito and Hayden Coplen accompanying him. The trio gradually built a steady following and managed to top The Hype Machine chart, eventually revealing their identities.

Their debut single, "Ghost", was released on March 4, 2013, on the National Anthem and Neon Gold labels followed by the single "Gold" on May 21, 2013. "Gold" peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and No. 45 on the Rock Airplay chart. "Gold" is also featured in the video game, MLB 14: The Show.

They gained international fame after the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag accolade trailer was released in which their song "Gold" was used.

Their debut album You Haunt Me was released on September 16, 2014.

Their song "Gold", remixed by Betablock3r, has been featured in a Cadillac advertisement.

Their single "You Haunt Me" peaked at number 3 on Sirius XM's Alt 18 countdown on Alt Nation during the week of October 18, 2014.