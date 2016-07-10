The International Submarine BandFormed 1965. Disbanded February 1968
The International Submarine Band
1965
Biography (Wikipedia)
The International Submarine Band (ISB) was formed by Gram Parsons while a theology student at Harvard University and John Nuese, a guitar player for local rock group, The Trolls. Nuese is credited with having persuaded Parsons to pursue the country-rock sound for which he would later be remembered. Parsons' work with the band predates his better known ventures with The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers, and the Fallen Angels with Emmylou Harris.
Luxury Liner
Luxury Liner
I Must Be Somebody Else You've Known
I Must Be Somebody Else You've Known
Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes
Truck Driving Man
Sum Up Broke
Sum Up Broke
Hickory Wind
Hickory Wind
Knee Deep In The Blues
Knee Deep In The Blues
