Charles Montagu Slater
Charles Montagu Slater Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Montagu Slater (23 September 1902 – 19 December 1956) was an English poet, novelist, playwright, journalist, critic and librettist.
Charles Montagu Slater Tracks
Peter Grimes
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes
Peter Grimes
