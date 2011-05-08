U-N-IAmerican hip-hop duo. Formed 2006. Disbanded 2011
U-N-I
2006
U-N-I Biography (Wikipedia)
U-N-I (short for "U-N-I To The Verse") are a hip hop duo from Inglewood, Los Angeles, consisting of Y-O (born Yonas Semere Michael) and Thurzday (born Yannick Koffi).
U-N-I Tracks
Rishi Rich & Veronica
Beautiful Day
California Soul
