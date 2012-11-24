Bob CunninghamBorn 28 December 1934. Died 1 April 2017
Bob Cunningham
1934-12-28
Bob Cunningham Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Cunningham (December 28, 1934 – April 1, 2017) was an American jazz bassist. Cunningham was born on December 28, 1934, in Cleveland. In the 1990s he was a member of The 3B's, with Bross Townsend and Bernard Purdie. He died in New York on April 1, 2017, at the age of 82.
