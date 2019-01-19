Joan ReganBorn 19 January 1928. Died 12 September 2013
Joan Regan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039q9zl.jpg
1928-01-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd8c34c9-5d11-49f3-8533-fcd9be621fc4
Joan Regan Biography (Wikipedia)
Joan Regan (born Joan Bethel or Siobhan Bethel; 19 January 1928 – 12 September 2013) was an English traditional pop music singer, popular during the 1950s and early 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joan Regan Tracks
Sort by
May You Always
Joan Regan
May You Always
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
May You Always
Last played on
IF I GIVE MY HEART TO YOU
Joan Regan
IF I GIVE MY HEART TO YOU
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
Evermore
Joan Regan
Evermore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
Evermore
Last played on
Little Things Mean A Lot
Joan Regan
Little Things Mean A Lot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
Little Things Mean A Lot
Last played on
Have You Ever Been Lonely
Joan Regan
Have You Ever Been Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
Have You Ever Been Lonely
Last played on
My Foolish Heart
Joan Regan
My Foolish Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
My Foolish Heart
Last played on
Ricochet
Joan Regan
Ricochet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
Ricochet
Last played on
Papa Loves Mama
Joan Regan
Papa Loves Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
Papa Loves Mama
Last played on
I Know Why (And So Do You)
Joan Regan
I Know Why (And So Do You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
I Know Why (And So Do You)
Last played on
SHEPHERD BOY
Joan Regan
SHEPHERD BOY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
SHEPHERD BOY
Last played on
I know why
Joan Regan
I know why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
I know why
Last played on
Prize Of Gold
Joan Regan
Prize Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
Prize Of Gold
Last played on
Happy Anniversary
Joan Regan
Happy Anniversary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
For All We Know
Joan Regan
For All We Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
For All We Know
Last played on
Ill Close My Eyes
Joan Regan
Ill Close My Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
Ill Close My Eyes
Last played on
Wonderful, Wonderful
Joan Regan
Wonderful, Wonderful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
Wonderful, Wonderful
Last played on
WHEN I GROW TOO OLD TO DREAM
Joan Regan
WHEN I GROW TOO OLD TO DREAM
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9zl.jpglink
