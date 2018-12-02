Jason RaizeBorn 1975. Died 2004
Jason Raize
1975
Jason Raize Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Raize Rothenberg (July 20, 1975 – February 3, 2004), known professionally as Jason Raize, was an American actor, singer and former Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme. He was best known for his roles as the adult Simba in the Broadway stage musical version of The Lion King and the voice of Denahi in the animated Disney film Brother Bear.
Jason Raize Tracks
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
Heather Headley
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
Hakuna Matata
Jason Raize
Hakuna Matata
Hakuna Matata
Endless Night
Jason Raize
Endless Night
Endless Night
