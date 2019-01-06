C4 PedroBorn 7 July 1983
C4 Pedro
1983-07-07
C4 Pedro Biography (Wikipedia)
Pedro Henriques Lisboa Santos (born 7 July 1983), better known by his stage name C4 Pedro, is an Angolan kizomba musician. His name C4 Pedro means Cry For People.
C4 Pedro Tracks
In My Feelings vs. Muita Areia
Drake
In My Feelings vs. Muita Areia
In My Feelings vs. Muita Areia
In My Feelings vs. Muita Areia
Drake
In My Feelings vs. Muita Areia
In My Feelings vs. Muita Areia
Banomoya (feat. Busiswa & TNS)
Prince Kaybee
Banomoya (feat. Busiswa & TNS)
Banomoya (feat. Busiswa & TNS)
Vou Ter Saudades
C4 Pedro
Vou Ter Saudades
Vou Ter Saudades
Mwanake vs. So Good To Me
Wyre
Mwanake vs. So Good To Me
Mwanake vs. So Good To Me
Spetxa One
C4 Pedro
Spetxa One
Spetxa One
Casamento vs. Morning Ride Riddim
C4 Pedro
Casamento vs. Morning Ride Riddim
Casamento vs. Morning Ride Riddim
My Way Vs African Beauty
Fetty Wap
My Way Vs African Beauty
My Way Vs African Beauty
African Beauty (feat. DJ Maphorisa)
C4 Pedro
African Beauty (feat. DJ Maphorisa)
African Beauty (feat. DJ Maphorisa)
Vamos Ficar Por Aqui
C4 Pedro
Vamos Ficar Por Aqui
Vamos Ficar Por Aqui
Tu Es A Mulher
C4 Pedro
Tu Es A Mulher
Tu Es A Mulher
Kwa Hela
Linex
Kwa Hela
Kwa Hela
Bo Tem Mel (feat. C4Pedro)
Nelson Freitas
Bo Tem Mel (feat. C4Pedro)
Bo Tem Mel (feat. C4Pedro)
Bo Tem Mel
Nelson Freitas
Bo Tem Mel
Bo Tem Mel
Spexta One
C4 Pedro
Spexta One
Spexta One
Loving My Baby
Silvastone
Loving My Baby
Loving My Baby
