PitchforkFormed 1986. Disbanded 1990
Pitchfork
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd8a3b68-a63a-4636-a5e7-200536f3b2c2
Pitchfork Biography (Wikipedia)
Pitchfork was an American post-hardcore band formed in 1986 in San Diego, California and disbanded in 1990. They are most well known as the first "real" band (after high school effort Conservative Itch/Coitus Interruptus) of guitarist John Reis, who would later gain fame as the frontman in Rocket from the Crypt, and as the first collaboration between Reis and singer Rick Froberg (the two would later form Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes). As an aspiring visual artist and illustrator, Froberg provided most of the band's artwork while Reis developed his studio skills by acting as producer on their records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pitchfork Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist