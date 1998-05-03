Erich BergelConductor. Born 1 June 1930. Died 3 May 1998
Erich Bergel
1930-06-01
Erich Bergel Biography (Wikipedia)
Erich Bergel (1 June 1930 – 3 May 1998) was a flutist and conductor.
Erich Bergel Tracks
Past BBC Events
Proms 1985: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1985-07-27T01:52:16
27
Jul
1985
Proms 1984: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-12T01:52:16
12
Sep
1984
Proms 1983: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-15T01:52:16
15
Sep
1983
