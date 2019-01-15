BobbysocksFormed 1983. Disbanded 1988
Bobbysocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd8389cf-4ac2-4b85-8b37-7ad910fccf04
Bobbysocks Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobbysocks! is a Norwegian pop duo consisting of Norwegian Hanne Krogh and Swedish-Norwegian Elisabeth Andreassen. They won the Eurovision Song Contest 1985 with the song "La det swinge" ("Let it swing").
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobbysocks Tracks
Sort by
Let It Swing
Bobbysocks
Let It Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Swing
Last played on
La Det Swinge
Bobbysocks
La Det Swinge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmp3q.jpglink
La Det Swinge
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bobbysocks
Bobbysocks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist