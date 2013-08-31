Don & The GoodtimesFormed 1964. Disbanded 1968
Don & The Goodtimes
1964
Don & The Goodtimes Biography (Wikipedia)
Don and the Goodtimes were an American garage rock band formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1964. Fronted by Don Gallucci, former keyboardist of the Kingsmen, the group made a name for itself in the Northwest rock scene performing in a similar style as their contemporaries the Wailers and the Sonics. Over time, Don and the Goodtimes honed their vocal harmonies and earned two hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1967, including their biggest hit "I Could Be So Good to You". The band released their album, So Good, and later experimented with psychedelia under the moniker Touch before disbanding in 1969.
Don & The Goodtimes Tracks
I Could Be So Good To You
Don & The Goodtimes
I Could Be So Good To You
Louie, Louie
Don & The Goodtimes
Louie, Louie
Louie, Louie
