Joseph Anthony Somers-Morales (born September 11, 1987), known professionally as SoMo, is an American singer/songwriter from Denison, Texas. He began his professional music career in 2011, gaining recognition on YouTube with the release of original music and popular cover songs and renditions from singers such as Chris Brown, The Weeknd, and Drake. In 2013, he signed a record deal with Republic Records, and released remastered versions of his 2012 mixtape My Life and debut single "Ride". His self-titled debut album SoMo was released on April 8, 2014. He has followed that debut project with the release of another installment of his mixtape series, My Life II, as well as his second studio album, entitled The Answers, which was released on March 17, 2017 via Republic Records. After a national headline tour in support of his sophomore album, SoMo dove back into the studio and promptly released My Life III independently, thus signaling the self-proclaimed "beginning of a new SoMo era". This was followed by his third album A Beautiful November on November 30, 2018.