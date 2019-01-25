Sonny Fodera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05ktwhp.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd804804-588f-423f-9f62-66ba93b4a5a4
Sonny Fodera Tracks
Sort by
Crazy Things At Night
Sonny Fodera
Crazy Things At Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Crazy Things At Night
Last played on
Insane
Sonny Fodera
Insane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Insane
Last played on
Need (feat. Josh Barry)
Sonny Fodera
Need (feat. Josh Barry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Need (feat. Josh Barry)
Last played on
The System
Sonny Fodera
The System
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
The System
Performer
Last played on
All Or Nothing
Sonny Fodera
All Or Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
All Or Nothing
Last played on
Moving Up
Sonny Fodera
Moving Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Moving Up
Last played on
Candy (feat. Gene Farris)
Sonny Fodera
Candy (feat. Gene Farris)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Candy (feat. Gene Farris)
Last played on
Moving Up
Sonny Fodera
Moving Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Moving Up
Last played on
Take Me Down (feat. Alex Mills)
Sonny Fodera
Take Me Down (feat. Alex Mills)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Take Me Down (feat. Alex Mills)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Turn It Up
Sonny Fodera
Turn It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Turn It Up
Performer
Last played on
Turn It Up
Sonny Fodera
Turn It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Turn It Up
Last played on
Candy Girl
Danny Howard
Candy Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041b0m6.jpglink
Candy Girl
Last played on
New Chapter
Sonny Fodera
New Chapter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
New Chapter
Last played on
Over This (Atlas 808 Redub) (feat. Shannon Saunders)
Sonny Fodera
Over This (Atlas 808 Redub) (feat. Shannon Saunders)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Over This (Atlas 808 Redub) (feat. Shannon Saunders)
Last played on
Fake Ruff (Sonny Fodera Remix)
S Man & Ultra Naté
Fake Ruff (Sonny Fodera Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqww9.jpglink
Fake Ruff (Sonny Fodera Remix)
Last played on
No Chill
Sonny Fodera
No Chill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
No Chill
Last played on
Let's Go / Juicy (Jax Jones Edit(
Sonny Fodera
Let's Go / Juicy (Jax Jones Edit(
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Let's Go / Juicy (Jax Jones Edit(
Last played on
Always Gonna Be
Alexi Mills & Sonny Fodera
Always Gonna Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Always Gonna Be
Performer
Last played on
Hold On (Sonny Fodera Remix)
Fabich
Hold On (Sonny Fodera Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Hold On (Sonny Fodera Remix)
Last played on
Time To Get Physical (Sonny Fodera Remix)
NiCe7
Time To Get Physical (Sonny Fodera Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Time To Get Physical (Sonny Fodera Remix)
Last played on
Always Gonna Be (Mat Hoe Remix) (feat. Alex Mills)
Sonny Fodera
Always Gonna Be (Mat Hoe Remix) (feat. Alex Mills)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Always Gonna Be (Mat Hoe Remix) (feat. Alex Mills)
Last played on
Always Gonna Be (Mat Joe Remix)
Sonny Fodera
Always Gonna Be (Mat Joe Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Always Gonna Be (Mat Joe Remix)
Last played on
I Will For Love (Sonny Fodera Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Rudimental
I Will For Love (Sonny Fodera Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r8v.jpglink
I Will For Love (Sonny Fodera Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
Set Me Free
Sonny Fodera
Set Me Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Set Me Free
Last played on
Let's Go / Juicy (Edit)
Sonny Fodera
Let's Go / Juicy (Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Let's Go / Juicy (Edit)
Last played on
By Your Side (Sonny Fodera Remix) (feat. RAYE)
Jonas Blue
By Your Side (Sonny Fodera Remix) (feat. RAYE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521p82.jpglink
By Your Side (Sonny Fodera Remix) (feat. RAYE)
Last played on
Lock Arff (Sonny Fodera Remix)
Section Boyz
Lock Arff (Sonny Fodera Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0398l7z.jpglink
Lock Arff (Sonny Fodera Remix)
Last played on
Take It Easy (Sonny Fodera & Mat.Joe Remix)
Gershon Jackson
Take It Easy (Sonny Fodera & Mat.Joe Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Take It Easy (Sonny Fodera & Mat.Joe Remix)
Last played on
Sleep Talk (Sonny Fodera Edit)
Chris Lorenzo
Sleep Talk (Sonny Fodera Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Sleep Talk (Sonny Fodera Edit)
Last played on
Don't Touch Me When I'm Dancing
4th Measure Men
Don't Touch Me When I'm Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Don't Touch Me When I'm Dancing
Last played on
After Party
Chris Lorenzo
After Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
After Party
Last played on
Sonny Fodera Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist