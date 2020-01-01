The TalleysFormed 1983
The Talleys are a southern gospel trio composed of Roger and Debra Talley, and their daughter Lauren Talley as the lead and soprano singer. Performing over 20 years, they have made appearances all over the world. At the end of 2020 Roger and Debra will be retiring as singers and Lauren will be singing full time as a soloist.
