Fabrizio MorettiBorn 2 June 1980
Fabrizio Moretti
1980-06-02
Fabrizio Moretti Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabrizio Moretti (born June 2, 1980) is an Italian-Brazilian musician and visual artist best known as the drummer for American indie rock band The Strokes. He is also a member of Brazilian/American rock supergroup Little Joy. Moretti has also worked on various art projects since 2012.
Fabrizio Moretti Tracks
Prisoner (feat. Fabrizio Moretti)
Har Mar Superstar
