Roger Sacheverell CokeBorn 20 October 1912. Died 1972
Roger Sacheverell Coke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1912-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd77b347-0aa3-400a-a4a4-4a1856040d36
Roger Sacheverell Coke Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Sacheverell Coke ( ("cook"); 20 October 1912, Alfreton, Derbyshire – 23 October 1972) was an English composer and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roger Sacheverell Coke Tracks
Sort by
Concerto No. 3 In E Flat Major Op.30 For Piano And Orchestra
Roger Sacheverell Coke
Concerto No. 3 In E Flat Major Op.30 For Piano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr25h.jpglink
Concerto No. 3 In E Flat Major Op.30 For Piano And Orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Piano Concerto no.4 in C sharp minor, Op.38 (2nd mvt)
Roger Sacheverell Coke
Piano Concerto no.4 in C sharp minor, Op.38 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Piano Concerto no.4 in C sharp minor, Op.38 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto no. 3 in E flat major Op.30 for piano and orchestra
Roger Sacheverell Coke
Concerto no. 3 in E flat major Op.30 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Concerto no. 3 in E flat major Op.30 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist