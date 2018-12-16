‘Little’ Jimmy DickensBorn 19 December 1920. Died 2 January 2015
‘Little’ Jimmy Dickens
1920-12-19
Biography (Wikipedia)
James Cecil Dickens (December 19, 1920 – January 2, 2015), better known by his stage name, Little Jimmy Dickens, was an American country music singer and songwriter famous for his humorous novelty songs, his small size (4'11" [150 cm]), and his rhinestone-studded outfits (which he is given credit for introducing into country music live performances). He started as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983. Before his death he was the oldest living member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Tracks
May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose
Behind the Barn
Behind the Barn
May The Bird Of Paradise>
May The Bird Of Paradise>
Take An Old Cold 'Tater And Wait
Take An Old Cold 'Tater And Wait
John Henry
John Henry
[I Got] A Hole In My Pocket
[I Got] A Hole In My Pocket
Twenty Cigarettes
Twenty Cigarettes
Country Boy
Country Boy
SALTY BOOGIE
SALTY BOOGIE
Take Me As I Am
Take Me As I Am
Hillbilly Fever
Hillbilly Fever
A Hole In My Pocket
A Hole In My Pocket
When Your House Is Not A Home
When Your House Is Not A Home
I'm Little But I'm Loud
I'm Little But I'm Loud
When The Ship Hits The Sand
