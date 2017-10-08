CitizenMichigan/Ohio emo band. Formed 2009
Citizen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd743cdc-74a1-4669-bcf9-3942594dc09a
Citizen Biography (Wikipedia)
Citizen is a rock band from Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio. The band consists of five members: Mat Kerekes (vocals), Nick Hamm (lead guitar), Jake Duhaime (drums), Ryland Oehlers (rhythm guitar), & Eric Hamm (bass). They are currently signed to Run For Cover Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Citizen Tracks
Sort by
Medicine
Citizen
Medicine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medicine
Last played on
Jet
Citizen
Jet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jet
Last played on
Cement (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 2016)
Citizen
Cement (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cement (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 2016)
Performer
Last played on
The Summer
Citizen
The Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Summer
Last played on
Numb Yourself
Citizen
Numb Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Numb Yourself
Last played on
Cement
Citizen
Cement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cement
Last played on
Citizen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist