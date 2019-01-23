Clarence Clarity
Clarence Clarity Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Clarity is an English singer, songwriter, producer, and musician. His eclectic sound has been described by The Guardian as "funk played by a swarm of bees".
Clarence Clarity Tracks
Same
Same
The Cute
The Cute
Buck-Toothed Particle Smashers (feat. KIll J)
Buck-Toothed Particle Smashers (feat. KIll J)
Naysayer Godslayer
Naysayer Godslayer
Vapid Feels Are Vapid
Vapid Feels Are Vapid
Buck-Toothed Particle Smashers feat. Kill J
Buck-Toothed Particle Smashers feat. Kill J
Those Who Can't, Cheat
Those Who Can't, Cheat
Splitting Hairs
Splitting Hairs
Buck-Toothed Particle Smashers
Buck-Toothed Particle Smashers
Will To Believe
Will To Believe
Those Who Can't, Cheat (Radio 1 Session, 4 Mar 2015)
Those Who Can't, Cheat (Radio 1 Session, 4 Mar 2015)
Meadow Hopping, Traffic Stopping, Death Splash (Radio 1 Session, 4 Mar 2015)
Meadow Hopping, Traffic Stopping, Death Splash (Radio 1 Session, 4 Mar 2015)
Buck-Toothed Particle Smashers (Radio 1 Session, 4 Mar 2015)
Buck-Toothed Particle Smashers (Radio 1 Session, 4 Mar 2015)
1-800 WORSHIP (Radio 1 Session, 4 Mar 2015)
1-800 WORSHIP (Radio 1 Session, 4 Mar 2015)
Alive In The Septic Tank
Alive In The Septic Tank
Meadow Hopping, Traffic Stopping, Death Splash
Meadow Hopping, Traffic Stopping, Death Splash
One Hand Washes The Other
One Hand Washes The Other
Bloodbarf
Bloodbarf
Upcoming Events
21
Feb
2019
Clarence Clarity
Electrowerkz, London, UK
