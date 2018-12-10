Sam EagleSam Eagle (Musician). Born 19 February 1999
Sam Eagle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tkv4q.jpg
1999-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd6f8458-d294-4f41-ba19-7906ba3888be
Whistleblower
Sam Eagle
Whistleblower
Whistleblower
The Things You Taught Me
Sam Eagle
The Things You Taught Me
The Things You Taught Me (Live Session)
Sam Eagle
The Things You Taught Me (Live Session)
Whistleblower (Live Session)
Sam Eagle
Whistleblower (Live Session)
Whistleblower (Live Session)
Ode To Jack McBrayer (Live Session)
Sam Eagle
Ode To Jack McBrayer (Live Session)
She's So Nice (Live Session)
Sam Eagle
She's So Nice (Live Session)
She's So Nice (Live Session)
15/8
Sam Eagle
15/8
15/8
15/8 (Latitude Festival 2018)
Sam Eagle
15/8 (Latitude Festival 2018)
15/8 (Latitude Festival 2018)
Ode To Jack McBrayer
Sam Eagle
Ode To Jack McBrayer
Ode To Jack McBrayer
She's So Nice
Sam Eagle
She's So Nice
She's So Nice
Fifteen Eight
Sam Eagle
Fifteen Eight
Fifteen Eight
We Live In a Desert
Sam Eagle
We Live In a Desert
We Live In a Desert
Bodies
Sam Eagle
Bodies
Bodies
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Sam Eagle
The Hunter Club, Bury Saint Edmunds, UK
8
Feb
2019
Sam Eagle
Southbank Centre, London, UK
14
Feb
2019
Sam Eagle, Scoop Monty, Ebi Soda and palm house (DJ Set)
The Green Door Store, Brighton, UK
15
Feb
2019
Sam Eagle
Lakeside Theatre, Colchester, UK
16
Feb
2019
Sam Eagle, The VV Experience
Mau Mau Bar, London, UK
