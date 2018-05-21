Sadat X (born Derek Murphy; December 29, 1968) is an American rapper, best known as a member of Alternative hip hop group Brand Nubian. Originally known as Derek X, Sadat takes his name from former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat.

In 1996, Sadat recorded on the Red Hot Organization's compilation CD, America is Dying Slowly, alongside Biz Markie, Wu-Tang Clan, Fat Joe and others. The CD, meant to raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic among African American men, was called "a masterpiece" by The Source magazine.