Sadat XBorn 29 December 1968
Sadat X
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-12-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd6f11fd-b4a8-42bd-9a6b-d1cc3616a6d4
Sadat X Biography (Wikipedia)
Sadat X (born Derek Murphy; December 29, 1968) is an American rapper, best known as a member of Alternative hip hop group Brand Nubian. Originally known as Derek X, Sadat takes his name from former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat.
In 1996, Sadat recorded on the Red Hot Organization's compilation CD, America is Dying Slowly, alongside Biz Markie, Wu-Tang Clan, Fat Joe and others. The CD, meant to raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic among African American men, was called "a masterpiece" by The Source magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sadat X Tracks
Sort by
Freeze
Sadat X
Freeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freeze
Last played on
Murder Soundtrack (feat. A-F-R-O & Rahzel The Legend)
Sadat X
Murder Soundtrack (feat. A-F-R-O & Rahzel The Legend)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murder Soundtrack (feat. A-F-R-O & Rahzel The Legend)
Featured Artist
Last played on
1999 (feat. Sadat X)
Common
1999 (feat. Sadat X)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkb4.jpglink
1999 (feat. Sadat X)
Last played on
Come On (feat. Sadat X)
The Notorious B.I.G.
Come On (feat. Sadat X)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqld1.jpglink
Come On (feat. Sadat X)
Last played on
Come On (feat. Sadat X)
The Notorious B.I.G.
Come On (feat. Sadat X)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqld1.jpglink
Come On (feat. Sadat X)
Last played on
Come On
The Notorious B.I.G.
Come On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqld1.jpglink
Come On
Last played on
Turn It Up feat Pete Rock
Sadat X
Turn It Up feat Pete Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn It Up feat Pete Rock
Last played on
Sadat X Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist