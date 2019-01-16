Andrew Litton (born May 16, 1959, New York City) is an American orchestral conductor. Litton is a graduate of The Fieldston School, and holds both undergraduate and masters degrees in music from Juilliard. His early teachers included John DeMaio. Litton was a participant in the Affiliate Artists Exxon-Arts Endowment Conductors Program. In 2003, he was awarded Yale University's Sanford Medal.

Litton started his conducting career with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, where he served as the principal conductor from 1988 to 1994, and is now its conductor laureate. He served for twelve seasons as Music Director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra from 1994 to 2006, following which he was named Music Director Emeritus. Since 2003, he has been Artistic Director of the Sommerfest concerts of the Minnesota Orchestra, and in June 2008, his contract in this post was extended to 2011. He has been Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra in Norway since 2003. In June 2008, his contract with the Bergen Philharmonic was extended through the 2010-2011 season. In March 2011, his Bergen contract was further extended through 2015. He is scheduled to conclude his Bergen tenure in 2015 and to take the title of conductor laureate with the orchestra. In June 2012, Litton accepted the post of Artistic Adviser with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra through the 2014-2015 season beginning September 1, 2012. In August 2013, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra elevated Litton's title to Music Director, with immediate effect. In December 2014, New York City Ballet appointed Litton its next music director, effective in September 2015. In September 2015, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra announced that Litton is to stand down from his post as the orchestra's music director after the 2015-2016 season, and to become the orchestra's artistic advisor and principal guest conductor through the 2017-2018 season. In May 2017, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra announced...