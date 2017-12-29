AvatariumFormed 2013
Avatarium is a Swedish progressive rock / doom metal band from Stockholm, founded by Candlemass songwriter Leif Edling in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Starless Sleep
The Starless Sleep
Into The Fire, Into The Storm
Into The Fire, Into The Storm
