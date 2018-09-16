Naeto CBorn 17 December 1982
Naeto C
1982-12-17
Naeto C Biography (Wikipedia)
Naetochukwu Chikwe, stage name Naeto C, is a Nigerian rapper, Afrobeat artist and record producer. He was born in Houston, Texas and is of Nigerian origin.
Naeto C Tracks
Back When (feat. Naeto C)
DaVido
Back When (feat. Naeto C)
Back When (feat. Naeto C)
Kini Big Deal
Naeto C
Kini Big Deal
Kini Big Deal
