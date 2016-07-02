Ken DarbyBorn 13 May 1909. Died 24 January 1992
Ken Darby
1909-05-13
Ken Darby Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Lorin Darby (May 13, 1909 – January 24, 1992) was an American composer, vocal arranger, lyricist, and conductor. His film scores were recognized by the awarding of three Academy Awards and one Grammy Award. He provided vocals for the Munchkinland mayor in The Wizard of Oz (1939), who was portrayed in the film by Charlie Becker. Darby is also notable as the author of The Brownstone House of Nero Wolfe (1983), a biography of the home of Rex Stout's fictional detective.
There Is Nothin' Like A Dame
There Is Nothin' Like A Dame
