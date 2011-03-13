TrademarkOxford/London based synth-pop group. Formed 1995
Trademark are an English band, formed in 1995, and consisting of Oliver Horton, Stuart Meads and Paul Soulsby (who joined in 1999). They are noted for predominantly using synthesizers and are often branded as electropop or synthpop. They have played live regularly since 2002 and over the years their shows have included science lectures, illuminated labcoats, giant perspex bottom-plugs and slide projections. They were signed to Truck Records in 2004 and released their second album, Raise The Stakes, in April 2007.
