The FascinationsAmerican 60s pop vocal group. Formed 1960
The Fascinations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd6bad64-08ec-41d4-a8b8-113a8d15678c
The Fascinations Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fascinations were an American pop vocal group most active in the mid-1960s. They are best remembered for the Curtis Mayfield-penned hit "Girls Are Out to Get You", a minor pop hit in the US in 1967 that was re-released in the UK in 1971, where it reached the top 40.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Fascinations Tracks
Sort by
Girls Are Out to Get You
The Fascinations
Girls Are Out to Get You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls Are Out To Get You
Fascinations
Girls Are Out To Get You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls Are Out To Get You
Performer
Last played on
The Fascinations Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist