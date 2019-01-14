Mark Wigglesworth (born 19 July 1964) is an English conductor. Born in Sussex, he attended Bryanston School, Manchester University, and the Royal Academy of Music in London. He won the Kondrashin Conducting Competition in Amsterdam in 1989.

John Drummond appointed him associate conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in 1991, a post he held until 1993. Wigglesworth was principal conductor of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales from 1996 until 2000. He was principal guest conductor of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra from 1998 to 2001.

Wigglesworth led his first opera production in 1991, conducting Cosi fan Tutte for Opera Factory in London. He made his first conducting appearance with the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden in November 2002. He has also conducted at the Welsh National Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, and Glyndebourne. In 2005, he made his Metropolitan Opera debut conducting Le Nozze di Figaro. In April 2006, Wigglesworth had been named the next Music Director of the La Monnaie opera, Brussels, succeeding Kazushi Ono. After a season of working together with the company's then-music director, Kazushi Ono (2007–2008), Wigglesworth had originally been scheduled to assume sole control as Music Director with the 2008–2009 season. In April 2008, La Monnaie announced that Wigglesworth would not take up the post of music director at La Monnaie.