Kings of the South SeasFormed 2014
Kings of the South Seas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd6abdb3-632d-424b-8c33-9d8d48bf8251
Kings of the South Seas Tracks
Sort by
Song Of Defeat
Kings of the South Seas
Song Of Defeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song Of Defeat
Last played on
Lady Franklin
Kings of the South Seas
Lady Franklin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Franklin
Last played on
Song Of The Sledge
Kings of the South Seas
Song Of The Sledge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song Of The Sledge
Last played on
Song of the Sledge (Radio 2 Session, 28 February 2018)
Kings of the South Seas
Song of the Sledge (Radio 2 Session, 28 February 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death of a Gull (Radio 2 Session, 28 February 2018)
Kings of the South Seas
Death of a Gull (Radio 2 Session, 28 February 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reason's Voyage (Radio 2 Session, 28 February 2018)
Kings of the South Seas
Reason's Voyage (Radio 2 Session, 28 February 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alouette
Kings of the South Seas
Alouette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alouette
Last played on
Death Of A Gull
Kings of the South Seas
Death Of A Gull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death Of A Gull
Last played on
Eight Bells
Kings of the South Seas
Eight Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eight Bells
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kings of the South Seas
Back to artist