The Low LowsFormed 2005. Disbanded 2014
The Low Lows
2005
The Low Lows Biography (Wikipedia)
The Low Lows is an American avant-garde Americana/Alternative country band currently consisting of members Mangham Parker, Brockett Hamilton, Matt Verta-Ray and Zachary Larkins
The Low Lows Tracks
Black Bees (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2008)
The Low Lows
Black Bees (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2008)
Five Ways I Didn't Die (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2008)
The Low Lows
Five Ways I Didn't Die (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2008)
Dear Flies, Love Spider (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2008)
The Low Lows
Dear Flies, Love Spider (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2008)
