Gerlinde SämannBorn 1969
Gerlinde Sämann
1969
Gerlinde Sämann Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerlinde Sämann (born 1969) is a German soprano known for her performances in concerts and operas. She is particularly associated with the works of Johann Sebastian Bach. Her concert repertoire also includes lieder, oratorio, early music, and contemporary music.
Gerlinde Sämann Tracks
Ist Gott für uns, SWV 329
Heinrich Schütz
Ist Gott für uns, SWV 329
Ist Gott für uns, SWV 329
Veni, sancte Spiritus, SWV 475
Heinrich Schütz
Veni, sancte Spiritus, SWV 475
Veni, sancte Spiritus, SWV 475
Verbum caro factum est, SWV 314
Heinrich Schütz
Verbum caro factum est, SWV 314
Verbum caro factum est, SWV 314
Habe deine Lust an dem Herren, SWV 311
Heinrich Schütz
Habe deine Lust an dem Herren, SWV 311
Habe deine Lust an dem Herren, SWV 311
Sacri Concentus
Claudio Monteverdi
Sacri Concentus
Sacri Concentus
Missa de Capella a 6 on Gomberti's 'In illo tempore'
Claudio Monteverdi
Missa de Capella a 6 on Gomberti's 'In illo tempore'
Missa de Capella a 6 on Gomberti's 'In illo tempore'
